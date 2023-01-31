CBET Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One CBET Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token launched on July 7th, 2021. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

