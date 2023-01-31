Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at UBS Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE CAH opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

