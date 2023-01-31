Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.93.

Shares of HON opened at $205.78 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.