Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $357.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

