Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $503.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $484.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

