Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $113.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

