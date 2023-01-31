Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,878 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 258.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $140,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $250,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

