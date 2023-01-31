Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Capital Power has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

