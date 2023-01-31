Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,109 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

