Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Up to $21.27

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.27, but opened at $22.05. Canon shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 153,377 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canon by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 154,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Canon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 42,884 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

