Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Up to $21.27

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.27, but opened at $22.05. Canon shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 153,377 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Canon Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.
Institutional Trading of Canon
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canon (CAJ)
- Will McDonald’s Stock Hit an All-Time HIgh After Earnings?
- Carvana Is Up 39.28% In One Week: Is It The Newest Meme Stock?
- Kanzhun Stock Outlook Promising With China’s Reopening
- Whirlpool Corporation: High-Yield Value Spins Back Into Style
- Union Pacific Miss on Earnings, Dividend Still Intact
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.