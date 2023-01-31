CannabisCoin Reaches Market Cap of $441,989.32 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $441,989.32 and $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,891.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00411259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00768989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00094116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00583864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00186673 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.