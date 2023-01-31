Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 4,244 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.