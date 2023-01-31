Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 22,150 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11,019.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

