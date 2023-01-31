Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

