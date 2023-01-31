Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.58 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in 3M by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 20.6% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MMM opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $169.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

