Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 479,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,641. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $172.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.