Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after acquiring an additional 330,303 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 46.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 298,297 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at about $8,484,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 914.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 242,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

