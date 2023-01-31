Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Down 1.1%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 379.20 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 390.80 ($4.83). 540,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 667,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($4.88).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on BYIT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.90) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Bytes Technology Group Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 413.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £935.90 million and a PE ratio of 2,605.33.
Insider Activity
About Bytes Technology Group
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
