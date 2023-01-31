Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Down 1.1%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 379.20 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 390.80 ($4.83). 540,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 667,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($4.88).

Several research firms have commented on BYIT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.90) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 413.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £935.90 million and a PE ratio of 2,605.33.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Neil Murphy acquired 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,883.11 ($30,731.27).

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

