Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 45,457 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,457 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.