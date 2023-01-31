Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 315 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

