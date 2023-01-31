Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 191 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $68,068,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE CL opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 241.02% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

