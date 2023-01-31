Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

