Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 7,208 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,535,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after buying an additional 706,537 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $42.76.

