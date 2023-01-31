Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average is $176.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $213.25.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

