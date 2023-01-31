Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

