Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $383.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average is $138.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

