Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,890,000 after acquiring an additional 671,591 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.