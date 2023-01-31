Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.