Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Down 10.8% in January

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7,383.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Brunswick by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.83. 476,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.