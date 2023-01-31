Broderick Brian C Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,561,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

