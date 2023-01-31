Broderick Brian C Sells 518 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up about 2.4% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AptarGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,563,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.91. 5,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,974. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.94. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

