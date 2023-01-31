Broderick Brian C Purchases 3,500 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 64,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,798. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.