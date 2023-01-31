Broderick Brian C Invests $330,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $102.21. 245,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $149.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

