Broderick Brian C Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Broderick Brian C decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.32.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $213.06. 21,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

