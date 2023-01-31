Broderick Brian C Has $11.30 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Broderick Brian C reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.5% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CNI shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. 44,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

