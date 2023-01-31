Broderick Brian C Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up approximately 3.2% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,126,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nestlé by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 67,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.72. 239,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $133.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

