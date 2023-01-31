Broderick Brian C Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Broderick Brian C bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.37. 288,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,239. The company has a market cap of $383.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

