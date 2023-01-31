Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Up 7.3% in January

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.36. 806,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,802. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.18. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

