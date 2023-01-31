Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

