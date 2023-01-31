Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.