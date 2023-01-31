Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $56,664,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $62,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 403,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.