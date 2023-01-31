Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BPMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.28. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 263.54% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 128,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

