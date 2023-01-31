Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.09. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON BSIF opened at GBX 138.69 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.41. The firm has a market cap of £848.02 million and a P/E ratio of 398.57. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 114.03 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.82).

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In related news, insider John Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £34,500 ($42,608.37).

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.