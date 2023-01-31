BlueArk Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.44 million and $585,530.40 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,091.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00586754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00184547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00057365 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000699 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00098442 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $578,994.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

