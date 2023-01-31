Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $38,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,389,939 shares of company stock valued at $175,531,846. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.23.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

