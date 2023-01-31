Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

BMAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.28. 402,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,290. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Black Mountain Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,720,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 770,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Black Mountain Acquisition

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

