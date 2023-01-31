Bitcicoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $678,449.07 (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $28.13 million and approximately $678,449.07 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

