Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BGI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

