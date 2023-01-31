Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Shares Up 0.4%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €45.95 ($49.95) and last traded at €45.75 ($49.73). 853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.55 ($49.51).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

