Berenberg Bank Lowers M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) to Hold

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.41) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on M&G in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 181 ($2.24) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.37.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

