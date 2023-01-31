Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target Increased to GBX 461 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 388 ($4.79) to GBX 461 ($5.69) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTDPY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.69) to GBX 400 ($4.94) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.31) to GBX 462 ($5.71) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Barratt Developments Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

